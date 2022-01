Patrick Beverley the 33 years old guard for Minnesota Timberwolves has really had a journey throughout out his basketball career from playing overseas in Ukraine, Greece and Russia to sticking in National Basketball Association for a while. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Patrick Beverley 42nd overall in the 2009 draft but opting out he decided to take his talent overseas. That decision indeed brought in a big change for Beverly as now his skills and the kind of unique player he is on the defensive end are recognised well in the league.

