Golf

PGA Tour: Collin Morikawa to battle with Jon Rahm for world No 1 at Sentry Tournament of Champions

By Ali Stafford
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRahm has held top spot since finishing tied-third at The Open in July, a month on from securing a maiden major victory at the US Open, with the Spaniard registering 13 top-tens from 21 starts during a stellar 2021. The 27-year-old's eventful year saw him withdraw from The Memorial...

blackchronicle.com

2022 Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Cameron Smith narrowly leads heavyweights after Round 1 at Kapalua

Given the quality of the field, a great leaderboard after Round 1 of the Tournament of Champions was always a lock, but Thursday was also a great day of golf from start to finish. Cameron Smith — who shot an 8-under 65 — leads by one over Daniel Berger after a lights-out putting day, but he might need three more 65s over the next three days to hold off the caliber of players behind him.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Golf is back, PIPhil is feeling his age and Jon Rahm shows precisely zero signs of rust

Our long national nightmare is over, for the days of golf-less Sundays are at last in the rearview mirror. The PGA Tour returned from its holiday slumber on a board-of-tourism day in Hawaii, the type that makes you wonder why you live in a place that snows—and that makes you curse the COVID gods for keeping you confined to your Maui hotel room. (OK, maybe that’s just me.)
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: What's in the bag in 2022 for the US Open champion?

Almost 12 months ago to the day, Jon Rahm signed an equipment deal with Callaway and he wasted no time in proving the doubters wrong over his move. Rahm made the biggest breakthrough in his professional career when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June. He finished in the top 10 of the other three major events too.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and a ridiculous scoring day

Before we get into all of the fireworks on Saturday, and 38 winners from the past year on the PGA Tour lit up the Plantation Course at Kapalua like the Fourth of July, let’s have some fun with it. Consider Viktor Hovland. He shot an otherwise respectable even-par 73 — and sunk 10 spots down the leaderboard. Consider Justin Thomas. He shot an other-worldy, not to mention a course-record, 12-under 61, and he’s nine shots out of the lead. Consider Cameron Smith. He shot a ridiculous nine-under 64, and he lost his three-stroke lead entering the day. And consider Jon Rahm. He lost his ball on the 4th hole, took a penalty stroke — and finished with the second (!) 61 of the day to tie Smith at the top. Whew. Here are three things you need to know after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Superb Cameron Smith leads by three from Jon Rahm on day 2 at Kapalua

Cameron Smith was in scintillating form at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday, carding a superb 64 to take a commanding three-shot lead into the weekend on the PGA Tour. Despite making two bogeys in his first two holes, the Australian recovered with nine birdies and an eagle at...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Collin Morikawa can become world number 1

Collin Morikawa is chasing more than a sixth PGA TOUR victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions as the 24-year-old can become the second quickest player to reach world No. 1 at the Plantation Course. Morikawa needs a top three finish and some help from current No. 1 Jon Rahm...
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why players are wearing ribbons to honor Tony Finau’s family this week

Viewers tuning into the Sentry Tournament of Champions might have noticed a number of players and caddies wearing green ribbons on their hats. The reason is unfortunately a tragic one, as Tipa Galeai, the father of Alayna Galea'i-Finau and father-in-law of Tony Finau, has passed. Alayna confirmed the display in...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Steve Stricker: "I look like a 85-year-old man"

Heart inflammation for Steve Stricker. After leading the US in triumph - as captain and with a record victory - in the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, the 54-year-old from Edgerton spent 11 days in the hospital. "I look like an 85-year-old man and I have lost more than 11 kilos.
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Star’s Comment On Charlie Woods Going Viral

It’s not just golf fans who are impressed by Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods. PGA Tour stars are impressed, too. Charlie Woods, the 12-year-old son of the legendary golfer, has gone viral on social media for his impressive play in recent years. Tiger Woods and his son have...
GOLF
Sacramento Bee

Maui Musings: The long and successful road from South Africa

The road from South Africa to anywhere is long, one reason Gary Player takes such pride in being the ultimate global player, providing a blueprint for the likes of Ernie Els and now a new crop in his wake. Getting to Maui proved particularly stressful for Erik van Rooyen. He...
GOLF
