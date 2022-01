Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan on Thursday morning erected a protest tent in front of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office in Jerusalem, to deliver the message of the rage of the residents of Homesh whose homes are being demolished days after one of their young men had been murdered by Arab terrorists. Rabbi Mordechai Dimentman, the father of the victim of the terrorist attack, Yehuda Dimentman H’yd, announced that he would join the struggle, and is expected to be joined by seven rosh yeshivas from Judea and Samaria who will issue their own statement of protest.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO