This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 444,889 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,857 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,115 infections in Clinton County, or 21,566 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 287 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 239 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Clinton County, IL
|21,566
|8,115
|287
|108
|2
|Lincoln County, MO
|20,226
|11,238
|180
|100
|3
|Calhoun County, IL
|19,802
|962
|82
|4
|4
|Jersey County, IL
|19,222
|4,242
|258
|57
|5
|Macoupin County, IL
|18,439
|8,430
|262
|120
|6
|Monroe County, IL
|18,311
|6,214
|318
|108
|7
|Bond County, IL
|17,981
|3,005
|168
|28
|8
|Madison County, IL
|17,851
|47,425
|244
|648
|9
|Warren County, MO
|17,583
|5,962
|221
|75
|10
|Jefferson County, MO
|17,366
|38,778
|206
|459
|11
|St. Charles County, MO
|16,774
|65,417
|192
|748
|12
|Franklin County, MO
|16,656
|17,119
|266
|273
|13
|St. Clair County, IL
|16,151
|42,552
|241
|635
|14
|St. Louis County, MO
|15,027
|150,069
|273
|2,722
|15
|St. Louis City, MO
|11,360
|35,361
|203
|631
