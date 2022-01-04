ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGu9y00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 444,889 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,857 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,115 infections in Clinton County, or 21,566 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 287 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 239 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, IL 21,566 8,115 287 108
2 Lincoln County, MO 20,226 11,238 180 100
3 Calhoun County, IL 19,802 962 82 4
4 Jersey County, IL 19,222 4,242 258 57
5 Macoupin County, IL 18,439 8,430 262 120
6 Monroe County, IL 18,311 6,214 318 108
7 Bond County, IL 17,981 3,005 168 28
8 Madison County, IL 17,851 47,425 244 648
9 Warren County, MO 17,583 5,962 221 75
10 Jefferson County, MO 17,366 38,778 206 459
11 St. Charles County, MO 16,774 65,417 192 748
12 Franklin County, MO 16,656 17,119 266 273
13 St. Clair County, IL 16,151 42,552 241 635
14 St. Louis County, MO 15,027 150,069 273 2,722
15 St. Louis City, MO 11,360 35,361 203 631

Comments / 2

 

