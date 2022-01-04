ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGrVn00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 169,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,391 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,911 infections in Sarpy County, or 19,014 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 103 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 159 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sarpy County, NE 19,014 33,911 103 184
2 Harrison County, IA 18,497 2,616 587 83
3 Pottawattamie County, IA 18,476 17,276 261 244
4 Douglas County, NE 18,390 102,063 154 855
5 Saunders County, NE 17,899 3,763 109 23
6 Cass County, NE 16,726 4,299 82 21
7 Washington County, NE 16,628 3,362 148 30
8 Mills County, IA 16,280 2,435 201 30

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#The Omaha Council Bluffs#Ne Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy