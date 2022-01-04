This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 169,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,391 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,911 infections in Sarpy County, or 19,014 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 103 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 159 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sarpy County, NE
|19,014
|33,911
|103
|184
|2
|Harrison County, IA
|18,497
|2,616
|587
|83
|3
|Pottawattamie County, IA
|18,476
|17,276
|261
|244
|4
|Douglas County, NE
|18,390
|102,063
|154
|855
|5
|Saunders County, NE
|17,899
|3,763
|109
|23
|6
|Cass County, NE
|16,726
|4,299
|82
|21
|7
|Washington County, NE
|16,628
|3,362
|148
|30
|8
|Mills County, IA
|16,280
|2,435
|201
|30
