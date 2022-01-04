ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGioU00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 26,166 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,232 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,479 infections in Crockett County, or 23,995 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 517 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crockett County, TN 23,995 3,479 517 75
2 Chester County, TN 21,819 3,742 466 80
3 Madison County, TN 19,395 18,945 369 360

