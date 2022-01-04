This Is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 26,166 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,232 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,479 infections in Crockett County, or 23,995 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 517 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Crockett County, TN
|23,995
|3,479
|517
|75
|2
|Chester County, TN
|21,819
|3,742
|466
|80
|3
|Madison County, TN
|19,395
|18,945
|369
|360
