Public Health

This Is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGhvl00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 22,540 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,023 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Texarkana has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Little River County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,169 infections in Little River County, or 17,468 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Little River County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Texarkana area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 676 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Little River County, compared to 391 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Little River County, AR 17,468 2,169 676 84
2 Miller County, AR 15,638 6,843 347 152
3 Bowie County, TX 14,413 13,528 374 351

