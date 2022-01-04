ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGg3200 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 170,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,327 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Richmond has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Hopewell has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,008 infections in the city of Hopewell, or 17,886 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hopewell have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Richmond area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 428 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Hopewell, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Richmond metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hopewell City, VA 17,886 4,008 428 96
2 Petersburg City, VA 17,268 5,496 342 109
3 Colonial Heights City, VA 16,842 2,963 404 71
4 Caroline County, VA 15,661 4,727 186 56
5 Prince George County, VA 14,857 5,630 137 52
6 King William County, VA 14,554 2,401 164 27
7 Sussex County, VA 14,426 1,657 270 31
8 Chesterfield County, VA 13,571 46,068 178 605
9 New Kent County, VA 13,553 2,860 133 28
10 Hanover County, VA 13,439 14,037 199 208
11 Amelia County, VA 13,202 1,697 335 43
12 Dinwiddie County, VA 13,010 3,683 219 62
13 Richmond City, VA 12,676 28,367 174 389
14 Henrico County, VA 12,475 40,623 229 747
15 Powhatan County, VA 11,535 3,296 108 31
16 Charles City County, VA 11,480 803 315 22
17 Goochland County, VA 10,978 2,468 156 35

Comments / 2

maryanne
2d ago

fauci came out in a video saying if you go to the hospital sick with anything and are tested for covid they call it a covid hospitalization whether you have covid or not. Next time you hear of hospitals being overrun with covid patients, remember this!

Reply
3
 

