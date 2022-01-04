This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 170,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,327 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Richmond has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Hopewell has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,008 infections in the city of Hopewell, or 17,886 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hopewell have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Richmond area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 428 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Hopewell, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Richmond metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

