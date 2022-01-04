ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

This Is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGfAJ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 71,482 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,806 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tallahassee is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wakulla County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,529 infections in Wakulla County, or 20,482 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wakulla County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tallahassee area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 333 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wakulla County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wakulla County, FL 20,482 6,529 333 106
2 Gadsden County, FL 19,365 8,911 350 161
3 Leon County, FL 18,567 53,493 184 530
4 Jefferson County, FL 18,072 2,549 255 36

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy