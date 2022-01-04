This Is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 71,482 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,806 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tallahassee is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wakulla County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,529 infections in Wakulla County, or 20,482 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Wakulla County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tallahassee area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 333 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wakulla County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Wakulla County, FL
|20,482
|6,529
|333
|106
|2
|Gadsden County, FL
|19,365
|8,911
|350
|161
|3
|Leon County, FL
|18,567
|53,493
|184
|530
|4
|Jefferson County, FL
|18,072
|2,549
|255
|36
