Jasper County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGeHa00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,480,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,520 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jasper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,912 infections in Jasper County, or 20,664 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jasper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chicago area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jasper County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jasper County, IN 20,664 6,912 308 103
2 Grundy County, IL 18,999 9,596 198 100
3 Kenosha County, WI 18,130 30,518 272 458
4 Porter County, IN 17,008 28,581 251 421
5 Kendall County, IL 16,992 21,176 101 126
6 Lake County, IN 16,907 82,312 274 1,336
7 Will County, IL 16,878 116,239 179 1,234
8 Kane County, IL 15,883 84,314 178 945
9 Cook County, IL 15,291 798,775 229 11,941
10 McHenry County, IL 14,975 46,090 119 367
11 DeKalb County, IL 14,909 15,535 148 154
12 DuPage County, IL 14,903 138,854 155 1,441
13 Newton County, IN 14,417 2,021 399 56
14 Lake County, IL 14,093 99,162 163 1,144

