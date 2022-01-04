This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,480,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,520 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jasper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,912 infections in Jasper County, or 20,664 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Jasper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chicago area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jasper County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Jasper County, IN
|20,664
|6,912
|308
|103
|2
|Grundy County, IL
|18,999
|9,596
|198
|100
|3
|Kenosha County, WI
|18,130
|30,518
|272
|458
|4
|Porter County, IN
|17,008
|28,581
|251
|421
|5
|Kendall County, IL
|16,992
|21,176
|101
|126
|6
|Lake County, IN
|16,907
|82,312
|274
|1,336
|7
|Will County, IL
|16,878
|116,239
|179
|1,234
|8
|Kane County, IL
|15,883
|84,314
|178
|945
|9
|Cook County, IL
|15,291
|798,775
|229
|11,941
|10
|McHenry County, IL
|14,975
|46,090
|119
|367
|11
|DeKalb County, IL
|14,909
|15,535
|148
|154
|12
|DuPage County, IL
|14,903
|138,854
|155
|1,441
|13
|Newton County, IN
|14,417
|2,021
|399
|56
|14
|Lake County, IL
|14,093
|99,162
|163
|1,144
