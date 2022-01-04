ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

This Is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGdOr00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 109,036 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,476 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,145 infections in Yadkin County, or 18,970 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 218 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 186 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yadkin County, NC 18,970 7,145 218 82
2 Davie County, NC 17,730 7,445 195 82
3 Davidson County, NC 17,483 28,789 204 336
4 Stokes County, NC 16,227 7,449 259 119
5 Forsyth County, NC 15,665 58,208 165 613

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 3,841,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 56.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 820,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Your Car is Least Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Highest Rate of Property Crimes in Every State

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy