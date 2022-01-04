This Is the County in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 90,832 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Madison has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,087 infections in Columbia County, or 17,711 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 179 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 89 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

