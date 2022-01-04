ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGZop00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 99,900 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,523 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Toledo , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,903 infections in Fulton County, or 18,681 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fulton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Toledo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 317 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, compared to 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fulton County, OH 18,681 7,903 317 134
2 Wood County, OH 17,092 22,209 205 267
3 Lucas County, OH 16,140 69,788 247 1,069

