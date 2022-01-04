ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGYw600 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 65,289 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,690 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Durham-Chapel Hill has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Person County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,816 infections in Person County, or 14,797 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Person County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Durham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 237 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Person County, compared to 103 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Person County, NC 14,797 5,816 237 93
2 Durham County, NC 12,542 38,437 88 269
3 Chatham County, NC 10,953 7,644 142 99
4 Orange County, NC 9,369 13,392 78 112

Comments / 0

 

