This Is the County in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGX3N00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 269,309 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,253 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,079 infections in Baker County, or 21,879 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 439 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, FL 21,879 6,079 439 122
2 Nassau County, FL 19,696 15,871 309 249
3 Duval County, FL 18,410 170,151 313 2,889
4 St. Johns County, FL 18,060 42,533 203 477
5 Clay County, FL 16,728 34,675 339 703

Comments / 0

 

