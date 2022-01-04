This Is the County in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 269,309 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,253 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,079 infections in Baker County, or 21,879 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 439 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Baker County, FL
|21,879
|6,079
|439
|122
|2
|Nassau County, FL
|19,696
|15,871
|309
|249
|3
|Duval County, FL
|18,410
|170,151
|313
|2,889
|4
|St. Johns County, FL
|18,060
|42,533
|203
|477
|5
|Clay County, FL
|16,728
|34,675
|339
|703
