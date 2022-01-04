ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGWAe00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 21,498 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,860 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Burlington-South Burlington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Franklin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,183 infections in Franklin County, or 10,572 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Franklin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Burlington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 114 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 90 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, VT 10,572 5,183 114 56
2 Chittenden County, VT 9,735 15,775 85 137
3 Grand Isle County, VT 7,753 540 43 3

