Public Health

This Is the County in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGVHv00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 275,153 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,368 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Austin-Round Rock has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Caldwell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,880 infections in Caldwell County, or 21,449 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Caldwell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Austin area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 379 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Caldwell County, compared to 146 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Caldwell County, TX 21,449 8,880 379 157
2 Bastrop County, TX 18,087 14,936 231 191
3 Hays County, TX 17,597 35,924 202 413
4 Williamson County, TX 15,783 83,183 142 751
5 Travis County, TX 10,990 132,230 125 1,500

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

