This Is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 34,869 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,672 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,128 infections in Dakota County, or 25,240 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Dakota County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sioux City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, compared to 291 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Dakota County, NE
|25,240
|5,128
|320
|65
|2
|Woodbury County, IA
|21,063
|21,568
|274
|281
|3
|Plymouth County, IA
|20,516
|5,137
|359
|90
|4
|Union County, SD
|17,281
|2,152
|353
|44
|5
|Dixon County, NE
|15,385
|884
|191
|11
