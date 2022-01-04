This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 361,582 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,672 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dearborn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,718 infections in Dearborn County, or 19,632 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dearborn County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 218 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dearborn County, in line with 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Dearborn County, IN
|19,632
|9,718
|218
|108
|2
|Boone County, KY
|18,723
|24,171
|179
|231
|3
|Brown County, OH
|18,155
|7,930
|304
|133
|4
|Mason County, KY
|17,676
|3,032
|472
|81
|5
|Warren County, OH
|17,507
|39,665
|196
|444
|6
|Bracken County, KY
|17,409
|1,446
|241
|20
|7
|Clermont County, OH
|17,182
|34,916
|198
|403
|8
|Kenton County, KY
|17,046
|28,072
|192
|317
|9
|Gallatin County, KY
|16,948
|1,475
|506
|44
|10
|Ohio County, IN
|16,817
|990
|255
|15
|11
|Butler County, OH
|16,595
|62,779
|232
|879
|12
|Pendleton County, KY
|16,302
|2,367
|200
|29
|13
|Campbell County, KY
|15,930
|14,698
|131
|121
|14
|Hamilton County, OH
|15,651
|127,091
|202
|1,637
|15
|Franklin County, IN
|14,149
|3,232
|206
|47
Comments / 0