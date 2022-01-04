ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGNTL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 361,582 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,672 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dearborn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,718 infections in Dearborn County, or 19,632 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dearborn County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 218 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dearborn County, in line with 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dearborn County, IN 19,632 9,718 218 108
2 Boone County, KY 18,723 24,171 179 231
3 Brown County, OH 18,155 7,930 304 133
4 Mason County, KY 17,676 3,032 472 81
5 Warren County, OH 17,507 39,665 196 444
6 Bracken County, KY 17,409 1,446 241 20
7 Clermont County, OH 17,182 34,916 198 403
8 Kenton County, KY 17,046 28,072 192 317
9 Gallatin County, KY 16,948 1,475 506 44
10 Ohio County, IN 16,817 990 255 15
11 Butler County, OH 16,595 62,779 232 879
12 Pendleton County, KY 16,302 2,367 200 29
13 Campbell County, KY 15,930 14,698 131 121
14 Hamilton County, OH 15,651 127,091 202 1,637
15 Franklin County, IN 14,149 3,232 206 47

