This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Is your LinkedIn profile in need of a refresh? Or are you wondering how to take that extra step to be a proactive job seeker on LinkedIn? For job seekers, recent graduates, and career changers, LinkedIn is the place to build your professional identity online and discover new opportunities. This session will review everything you need to know to create an effective LinkedIn profile to leverage in your job search.

