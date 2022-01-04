ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGGIG00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 335,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,350 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,154 infections in Pickaway County, or 22,908 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 284 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 165 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickaway County, OH 22,908 13,154 284 163
2 Union County, OH 18,955 10,549 142 79
3 Fairfield County, OH 17,829 27,263 203 311
4 Licking County, OH 17,567 30,267 212 365
5 Perry County, OH 17,171 6,179 250 90
6 Morrow County, OH 16,408 5,739 200 70
7 Hocking County, OH 16,133 4,597 333 95
8 Madison County, OH 15,984 7,031 225 99
9 Franklin County, OH 15,736 200,689 151 1,929
10 Delaware County, OH 15,419 30,377 100 197

