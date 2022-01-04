This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 335,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,350 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,154 infections in Pickaway County, or 22,908 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 284 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 165 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pickaway County, OH
|22,908
|13,154
|284
|163
|2
|Union County, OH
|18,955
|10,549
|142
|79
|3
|Fairfield County, OH
|17,829
|27,263
|203
|311
|4
|Licking County, OH
|17,567
|30,267
|212
|365
|5
|Perry County, OH
|17,171
|6,179
|250
|90
|6
|Morrow County, OH
|16,408
|5,739
|200
|70
|7
|Hocking County, OH
|16,133
|4,597
|333
|95
|8
|Madison County, OH
|15,984
|7,031
|225
|99
|9
|Franklin County, OH
|15,736
|200,689
|151
|1,929
|10
|Delaware County, OH
|15,419
|30,377
|100
|197
