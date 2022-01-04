ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

This Is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAGFPX00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 43,699 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,102 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tuscaloosa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,253 infections in Hale County, or 21,851 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tuscaloosa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 611 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hale County, compared to 346 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hale County, AL 21,851 3,253 611 91
2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 17,963 37,043 317 653
3 Pickens County, AL 16,765 3,403 448 91

Comments / 0

