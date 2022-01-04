This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 89,149 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,363 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Jackson has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Simpson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,789 infections in Simpson County, or 17,689 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Simpson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Simpson County, compared to 285 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

