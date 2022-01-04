This Is the County in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 19,574 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,166 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Staunton-Waynesboro , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Waynesboro has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,999 infections in the city of Waynesboro, or 18,239 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Waynesboro than they are across all of the Staunton area, however. There have been a total of 242 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Waynesboro, in line with 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

