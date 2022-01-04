This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 19,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,067 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,958 infections in Hancock County, or 16,705 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hancock County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Weirton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 418 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, compared to 384 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

