This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 450,413 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,212 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,811 infections in Chester County, or 21,070 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 186 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chester County, SC
|21,070
|6,811
|380
|123
|2
|Lincoln County, NC
|20,703
|16,861
|146
|119
|3
|Gaston County, NC
|20,588
|44,591
|301
|651
|4
|Rowan County, NC
|20,481
|28,593
|350
|488
|5
|York County, SC
|19,401
|50,178
|209
|540
|6
|Lancaster County, SC
|19,286
|17,270
|275
|246
|7
|Iredell County, NC
|18,992
|32,766
|201
|346
|8
|Cabarrus County, NC
|18,371
|37,009
|186
|374
|9
|Union County, NC
|17,989
|40,779
|171
|388
|10
|Mecklenburg County, NC
|16,651
|175,555
|125
|1,314
