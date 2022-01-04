ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAG21L00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 450,413 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,212 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,811 infections in Chester County, or 21,070 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 186 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chester County, SC 21,070 6,811 380 123
2 Lincoln County, NC 20,703 16,861 146 119
3 Gaston County, NC 20,588 44,591 301 651
4 Rowan County, NC 20,481 28,593 350 488
5 York County, SC 19,401 50,178 209 540
6 Lancaster County, SC 19,286 17,270 275 246
7 Iredell County, NC 18,992 32,766 201 346
8 Cabarrus County, NC 18,371 37,009 186 374
9 Union County, NC 17,989 40,779 171 388
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 16,651 175,555 125 1,314

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy