Douglas County, WI

This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFzXO00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 46,810 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,776 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Duluth , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,060 infections in Douglas County, or 18,571 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 164 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 213 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Douglas County, WI 18,571 8,060 164 71
2 Carlton County, MN 17,107 6,080 225 80
3 St. Louis County, MN 16,328 32,670 222 444

Comments / 0

