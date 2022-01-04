This Is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 22,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,696 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,924 infections in Lee County, or 16,778 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lee County than they are across all of the Albany area, however. There have been a total of 283 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lee County, compared to 445 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

