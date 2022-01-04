ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFsMJ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 66,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,688 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Greenup County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,547 infections in Greenup County, or 21,102 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Greenup County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Huntington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Greenup County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Greenup County, KY 21,102 7,547 308 110
2 Boyd County, KY 20,823 10,014 268 129
3 Lawrence County, OH 18,995 11,515 300 182
4 Putnam County, WV 18,621 10,549 258 146
5 Cabell County, WV 18,212 17,359 313 298
6 Lincoln County, WV 16,496 3,477 266 56
7 Wayne County, WV 15,931 6,485 231 94

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Your Car is Least Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Health
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Highest Rate of Property Crimes in Every State

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 3,841,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 56.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 820,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ski Area in Every State

Skiing has been a popular winter sport and pastime in the United States for more than a century. It has been boosted by some important developments since then. The world’s first chairlift was installed in Sun Valley, Idaho in 1936 and chairlifts and gondolas are now ubiquitous – you wouldn’t think of hiking up to […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Metro Area With the Fewest Break-Ins in Every State

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy