This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 66,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,688 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Greenup County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,547 infections in Greenup County, or 21,102 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Greenup County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Huntington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Greenup County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Greenup County, KY
|21,102
|7,547
|308
|110
|2
|Boyd County, KY
|20,823
|10,014
|268
|129
|3
|Lawrence County, OH
|18,995
|11,515
|300
|182
|4
|Putnam County, WV
|18,621
|10,549
|258
|146
|5
|Cabell County, WV
|18,212
|17,359
|313
|298
|6
|Lincoln County, WV
|16,496
|3,477
|266
|56
|7
|Wayne County, WV
|15,931
|6,485
|231
|94
Comments / 0