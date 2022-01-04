ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Webinar to explore 'Civility Integrity and Professionalism'

legalnews.com
 3 days ago

The Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC) will host a webinar on "Civility Integrity and Professionalism" on Wednesday, January 26, from noon to 1 p.m....

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Public defender training program going strong

A group of sixteen aspiring public defenders recently took part in the University of Michigan Law School’s third annual Public Defender Training Institute (PDTI) retreat, part of a year-long skills-based course taught by Eve Brensike Primus, ‘01, the Yale Kamisar Collegiate Professor of Law. For Michigan Law students...
COLLEGES
legalnews.com

Center for Civil Justice, national program renew Health Law Partnership

The National Health Law Program (NHeLP) and the Center for Civil Justice have renewed its Health Law Partnership Project (“Project”) to ensure access to Medicaid eligibility and services and Medicaid coverage during and after the public health emergency, with a commitment towards achieving health equity. “With the potential...
LAW
legalnews.com

Federal Bar to present 'New Lawyers Seminar' online

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 46th Annual New Lawyers Seminar online via Zoom on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 25-26. At the virtual "New Lawyers Seminar: Navigating Your Way in State & Federal Court," attendees will receive practice...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
legalnews.com

'2022 Court Executive Team Conference' offered online

The Michigan Judicial Institute will host a full-day virtual conference for chief judges and court leaders. The "2022 Court Executive Team Conference, Challenges, Change & Creativity: Navigating Court Leadership in the New Normal" will take place online Thursday, January 20, from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. via Zoom. The purpose...
POLITICS
legalnews.com

Duly Noted

Bodman attorneys named in list of ‘Top Lawyers’. Six attorneys based in Bodman’s Grand Rapids office are included in the 2022 Top Lawyers list published by Grand Rapids Magazine. They are: Lindsay M. Cummings (Trusts and Estates); Floyd E. Gates, Jr. (Banking & Financial Services Law); Erin M....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
legalnews.com

The closing argument - a perspective

The purpose of the closing argument is to incite jurors or a judge to render the decision you request. It is not about impressing listeners with your eloquence. According to the apocryphal tale, when listeners heard Demosthenes, they would remark, “What a pretty speech.” After hearing Cicero, they would remark, “Let us march.” A closing argument should provoke the jury to march into the jury room and render a verdict for your client.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Professionalism#Webinar#Civility#Mdtc
legalnews.com

Webinar to offer strategies in real estate finance transactions

The American Bar Association will present a webinar on “Legal Opinions: Best Practices and Strategies in Real Estate Finance Transactions” Friday, January 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Large commercial real estate finance transactions of any sizable amount usually require legal opinions that provide professional judgment on a variety...
REAL ESTATE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Webinar to offer strategies in real estate finance transactions. The American Bar Association will present a webinar on “Legal Opinions: Best Practices and Strategies in Real Estate Finance Transactions” Friday, January 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Large commercial real estate finance transactions of any sizable amount usually require...
REAL ESTATE
legalnews.com

Attorney finds his niche in estate planning, elder law

Estate planning is not about protecting your “stuff,” notes attorney Dinesh Chawla, who specializes in this field. “It’s really about protecting you, your intentions, and your power to make decisions over what happens to you and your ‘stuff,’” he says. “It gives you the ability to maintain control into incapacity and from beyond the grave.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Human rights of elderly and disabled people ‘not fairweather luxuries’

The human rights of elderly and disabled people “are not fairweather luxuries”, an MP has said as she told of how she fears being separated indefinitely from her mother who has dementia.Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons her mother, Dr Nancy Saville, was diagnosed with dementia just before Christmas.She said she was called to sit with her in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.But she fears that the pair “are likely to be separated indefinitely” when her mother moves into a care home.Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, she said:...
fortworthbusiness.com

Commentary: Do you have a will or a trust established?

Thinking about what will happen to your assets after you are gone is an important part of your financial plan. Creating a will or trust helps ensure your wishes are executed correctly. But, understanding what each document can mean for you can be confusing. Learn the difference between a will, probate and a having a trust below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
legalnews.com

Webinar examines 'Being an Effective and Credible Witness on the Stand'

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan will present the Traffic Safety Training Program Webinar “Being an Effective and Credible Witness on the Stand: Through the Eyes of a Judge, Prosecutor, and Defense Attorney” on Wednesday, January 12, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Testifying in court can...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy