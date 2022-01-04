This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 165,254 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,028 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Grainger County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,756 infections in Grainger County, or 20,667 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Grainger County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Knoxville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 395 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Grainger County, compared to 267 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Grainger County, TN
|20,667
|4,756
|395
|91
|2
|Roane County, TN
|20,171
|10,670
|346
|183
|3
|Campbell County, TN
|20,034
|7,951
|323
|128
|4
|Blount County, TN
|19,917
|25,582
|251
|323
|5
|Loudon County, TN
|19,053
|9,833
|279
|144
|6
|Union County, TN
|18,919
|3,650
|332
|64
|7
|Morgan County, TN
|18,865
|4,074
|264
|57
|8
|Anderson County, TN
|18,792
|14,240
|347
|263
|9
|Knox County, TN
|18,523
|84,498
|233
|1,063
Comments / 0