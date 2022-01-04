ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFjf000 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 165,254 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,028 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Grainger County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,756 infections in Grainger County, or 20,667 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Grainger County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Knoxville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 395 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Grainger County, compared to 267 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Grainger County, TN 20,667 4,756 395 91
2 Roane County, TN 20,171 10,670 346 183
3 Campbell County, TN 20,034 7,951 323 128
4 Blount County, TN 19,917 25,582 251 323
5 Loudon County, TN 19,053 9,833 279 144
6 Union County, TN 18,919 3,650 332 64
7 Morgan County, TN 18,865 4,074 264 57
8 Anderson County, TN 18,792 14,240 347 263
9 Knox County, TN 18,523 84,498 233 1,063

