Abilene, TX

This Is the County in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFf8600 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 29,604 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,413 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Abilene is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Taylor County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,226 infections in Taylor County, or 17,768 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Taylor County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 449 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Taylor County, in line with 441 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Taylor County, TX 17,768 24,226 449 612
2 Jones County, TX 16,993 3,380 397 79
3 Callahan County, TX 14,510 1,998 428 59

