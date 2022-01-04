ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

This Is the County in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFeFN00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 116,787 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,415 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Des Moines-West Des Moines is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dallas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,453 infections in Dallas County, or 19,586 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dallas County than they are across all of the Des Moines area, however. There have been a total of 142 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, compared to 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, IA 19,586 16,453 142 119
2 Warren County, IA 18,598 9,180 225 111
3 Polk County, IA 18,309 86,837 180 853
4 Guthrie County, IA 16,976 1,812 375 40
5 Madison County, IA 15,765 2,505 157 25

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
City
Dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy