This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAFdMe00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 240,927 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,900 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tipton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,436 infections in Tipton County, or 20,239 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Tipton County than they are across all of the Memphis area, however. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tipton County, in line with 296 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tipton County, TN 20,239 12,436 291 179
2 Fayette County, TN 20,102 7,979 330 131
3 DeSoto County, MS 19,986 35,201 251 442
4 Marshall County, MS 19,731 7,061 408 146
5 Crittenden County, AR 19,328 9,473 384 188
6 Benton County, MS 19,241 1,588 485 40
7 Tate County, MS 17,310 4,932 421 120
8 Tunica County, MS 17,286 1,758 383 39
9 Shelby County, TN 17,129 160,499 288 2,698

