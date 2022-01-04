This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 240,927 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,900 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tipton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,436 infections in Tipton County, or 20,239 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Tipton County than they are across all of the Memphis area, however. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tipton County, in line with 296 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Tipton County, TN
|20,239
|12,436
|291
|179
|2
|Fayette County, TN
|20,102
|7,979
|330
|131
|3
|DeSoto County, MS
|19,986
|35,201
|251
|442
|4
|Marshall County, MS
|19,731
|7,061
|408
|146
|5
|Crittenden County, AR
|19,328
|9,473
|384
|188
|6
|Benton County, MS
|19,241
|1,588
|485
|40
|7
|Tate County, MS
|17,310
|4,932
|421
|120
|8
|Tunica County, MS
|17,286
|1,758
|383
|39
|9
|Shelby County, TN
|17,129
|160,499
|288
|2,698
Comments / 0