Chris Noth’s season finale cameo has reportedly been scrapped after sexual assault allegations were waged against the TV star. And Just Like That… Chris Noth‘s brief cameo that was filmed for the season finale of the first season won’t see the light of day. A fantasy sequence was planned for the final episode of the HBO Max series, which will air in early February, where Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dearly departed Big were to reunite in Paris. However, the footage has now been cut, according to TVLine. The move comes after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. The creative team on the show apparently decided to cut the footage — which was shot on location in Paris — and figured the narrative around the scene would fare to sufficiently wrap up the story.

