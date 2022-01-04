This Is the County in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 65,385 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,502 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Montgomery is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,489 infections in Elmore County, or 20,304 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 366 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 353 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Elmore County, AL
|20,304
|16,489
|366
|297
|2
|Autauga County, AL
|19,616
|10,828
|290
|160
|3
|Lowndes County, AL
|17,800
|1,822
|664
|68
|4
|Montgomery County, AL
|15,972
|36,246
|349
|793
Comments / 0