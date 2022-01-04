ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAF5dJ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 24,660 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,285 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wheeling is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marshall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,074 infections in Marshall County, or 19,194 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Wheeling area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, compared to 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, WV 19,194 6,074 417 132
2 Ohio County, WV 17,230 7,331 303 129
3 Belmont County, OH 16,437 11,255 356 244

