'2022 Court Executive Team Conference' offered online

 3 days ago

The Michigan Judicial Institute will host a full-day virtual conference for chief judges and court leaders. The "2022 Court Executive Team Conference, Challenges, Change & Creativity:...

ABA to co-host online Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference, Jan. 11-13

The American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section and the American Bankers Association will co-host the 2022 Virtual Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference Tuesday through Thursday, January 11-13. The conference, to be held online due to the pandemic, brings together government and private sector industry leaders to discuss enforcement trends, strengthening control frameworks, sanctioning requirements and the strategic benefits of collaboration of the banking industry across departments and their technology platforms.
Webinars designed for family division referees

The Michigan Judicial Institute (MJI) is pleased to offer two upcoming webinars specifically designed for family division referees. The “Family Division Referees Webinar: Juvenile Division” will take place Wednesday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Presentations will include:. • Statutory, Court Rule, Caselaw/SCAO Update.
Daily Briefs

‘Developing Trends in Bankruptcy’ focus of JBAM webinar. The Jewish Bar Association ot Michigan will present an online program on “Developing Trends in Bankruptcy” Monday, January 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. The online program will feature retired U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Ray Reynolds Graves,...
'Supreme Court Update' webinar offered by ABA, January 13

The American Bar Association will present a “Supreme Court Update” webinar on Thursday, January 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The speakers will explain recent Supreme Court developments and matters awaiting decision. The panel will give special attention to the pending Northwestern University 401(k) fee litigation that has the potential to significantly impact ERISA litigation going forward, and revisit Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the court’s most recent pronouncement on the scope of ERISA preemption. The impact of the court’s decision in Thole v. US Bank will also be addressed, particularly with respect to how the decision has been applied in the health plan arena and areas other than its core standing ruling, such as class certification.
Law firm schedules cybersecurity workshop January 26

The law firm of McDonald Hopkins is partnering with Goodman Venegas Insurance Company to host a Cybersecurity Workshop covering the proper response to a cyber attack. The in-person program will take place Wednesday, January 26, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Somerset Inn, 2601 W. Big Beaver Rd. in Troy.
The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
Webinar to explore 'Civility Integrity and Professionalism'

The Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC) will host a webinar on "Civility Integrity and Professionalism" on Wednesday, January 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The absence of civility is a growing concern in the legal profession. It is growing with the absence of meaningful interpersonal relationships among attorneys. The virtual world like the real world requires all lawyers and judges to demonstrate civility, integrity, and professionalism. This event is presented by the leadership of the Michigan Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
NYC Comptroller Lander names executive leadership team

New York City’s newly minted comptroller unveiled his executive leadership team on Monday. Comptroller Brad Lander said his team is made up of new and returning deputy and assistant comptrollers. They will head the different bureaus within the comptroller’s office and have various responsibilities, such as overseeing the sale of municipal bonds by the city and its agencies and serving as fiduciary for the city’s five pension funds.
Vermont Legal Services offers new online ‘roadmaps’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Need legal help but aren’t sure if you need a lawyer or can afford one? There are new resources that can help Vermonters navigate common legal problems. Vermont Legal Services just launched what they’re calling “Roadmaps,” a series of easy-to-follow tutorials for common civil legal...
Abbruzzese to join BOH executive team

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Marco A. Abbruzzese will join Bank of Hawaii as vice chair and senior executive director of Wealth Management on Jan. 10, 2022. He will be responsible for overseeing the wealth management areas of Trust Services Group, Investment Services, and The Private Bank at Bank of Hawaii. Abbruzzese will serve on the bank’s Executive Committee.
Webinar to offer strategies in real estate finance transactions

The American Bar Association will present a webinar on “Legal Opinions: Best Practices and Strategies in Real Estate Finance Transactions” Friday, January 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Large commercial real estate finance transactions of any sizable amount usually require legal opinions that provide professional judgment on a variety...
2021 in review - your executive team reading list

The job of running a firm is rarely easy and current times certainly back that up. To help, I’ve collapsed the best ten or so top executive-focused articles of 2021. They cover Finance, HR, IT, Supply Chain and more. They’re also highly actionable, and, I believe, useful in 2022 and beyond.
Center for Civil Justice, national program renew Health Law Partnership

The National Health Law Program (NHeLP) and the Center for Civil Justice have renewed its Health Law Partnership Project (“Project”) to ensure access to Medicaid eligibility and services and Medicaid coverage during and after the public health emergency, with a commitment towards achieving health equity. “With the potential...
Post-pandemic negotiating skills

CHARLOTTE, NC — While we are not fully “post-pandemic,” let’s consider for today’s discussion that we are moving into a post-pandemic phase as far as employment goes, and in this phase the battle for talent continues to intensify. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
