'2022 Court Executive Team Conference' offered online

The American Bar Association will present a “Supreme Court Update” webinar on Thursday, January 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The speakers will explain recent Supreme Court developments and matters awaiting decision. The panel will give special attention to the pending Northwestern University 401(k) fee litigation that has the potential to significantly impact ERISA litigation going forward, and revisit Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the court’s most recent pronouncement on the scope of ERISA preemption. The impact of the court’s decision in Thole v. US Bank will also be addressed, particularly with respect to how the decision has been applied in the health plan arena and areas other than its core standing ruling, such as class certification.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO