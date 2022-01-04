ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession honors victims of El Cajon plane crash

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A procession for three victims of the El Cajon plane crash traveled Monday from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to the El Cajon Mortuary.

“If you can bring some level of comfort in their darkest hour, that’s what we try to do," said Chris Heisler, president and founder of The U.S. Honor Flag .

Heisler's organization travels to honor fallen heroes.

“Coming here to honor these heroes, four incredible people that saved many, many lives throughout their career. They had just gotten back from a mission, whether they’re transporting organs or patients, people’s lives were changed by the dedication that these individuals had,” he explained.

The mission behind Heisler's nonprofit is to honor their sacrifice with a traveling flag that got its start during the recovery efforts at ground zero.

He says the honor flag will be present at the services for the Aeromedevac Air Ambulance crew because the organization felt it was important to do.

“Each and every time this flag is touched or handled we use brand new custom gloves. All the gloves that are used will be given to the family members and each one of the fallen heroes. They will actually have a set of gloves with their remains,” he said.

Heisler is also helping the families of Laurie Gentz, Christina Ward, Douglas Grande, and Julian Bugaj plan the services for their loved ones.

“When you dial 9-1-1 they're going to answer those calls. When they've made the ultimate sacrifice in whatever capacity it is, whether it's a firefighter running into a fire, or a paramedic, or an air medical group. These are courageous individuals that answer these calls," he said.

Heisler’s partners at service corporation international will ensure the bill for four victim’s services is taken care of.

The services being planned now are private family services, according to Heisler.

