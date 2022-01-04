ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcAEZkP00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 57,471 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,757 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hawkins County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,420 infections in Hawkins County, or 20,248 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hawkins County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Kingsport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hawkins County, compared to 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hawkins County, TN 20,248 11,420 417 235
2 Sullivan County, TN 19,543 30,630 338 530
3 Scott County, VA 16,902 3,720 423 93
4 Washington County, VA 16,585 9,023 323 176
5 Bristol City, VA 15,900 2,678 338 57

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Health
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Health
Kingsport, TN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy