This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 57,471 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,757 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hawkins County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,420 infections in Hawkins County, or 20,248 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Hawkins County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Kingsport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hawkins County, compared to 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hawkins County, TN
|20,248
|11,420
|417
|235
|2
|Sullivan County, TN
|19,543
|30,630
|338
|530
|3
|Scott County, VA
|16,902
|3,720
|423
|93
|4
|Washington County, VA
|16,585
|9,023
|323
|176
|5
|Bristol City, VA
|15,900
|2,678
|338
|57
