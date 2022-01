After winning Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions in 1969, Wolpert became a producer on The Price is Right from 1972 to 1978. "During that time, he was credited for adding narrative and parody to the Showcase Showdowns, created the game show Double Dare for CBS (not to be confused with the Nickelodeon game show of the same name that premiered a decade later) and helped develop Match Game, Card Sharks and Family Feud," according to The Hollywood Reporter. One of his assistants on The Price is Right was future romcom legend Nancy Meyers, who later convinced him to embark on a screenwriting career. His credits include co-writing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO