Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments after setting the Jeopardy! record for most consecutive wins by a woman

 3 days ago
"I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this...

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
AOL Corp

Amy Schneider breaks another 'Jeopardy!' record, and the champion she beat had a sweet response

Even with Alex Trebek gone, one of the things about Jeopardy! that hasn't changed is the camaraderie among contestants. The latest example happened Dec. 24 when current champion Amy Schneider broke yet another record, and the woman she'd beaten congratulated her. Schneider burst through the previous winnings high from a female contestant — Larissa Kelly's $655,930 earned in regular play — with a cool $706,800.
US Magazine

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Amy Schneider Reveals She Was Robbed: ‘First Off, I’m Fine’

Feeling “fine.” After former Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was burglarized earlier this week, she has opened up about the ordeal. “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” Schneider, 42, tweeted on Monday, January 3. “I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider on being a transgender woman in the spotlight: 'It's just who I am'

When 16-day (and counting) Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider gets recognized in public, as she was at her local Safeway recently, she's tickled. "It's a fun feeling," she tells Yahoo Entertainment just ahead of her triumphant Dec. 20 return to the show. "I mean, I did have the moment, after that, thinking, 'If this ever stops becoming nice, I don't have a way to stop it,'" the mild-mannered quiz wiz adds after a beat. "But I'm not too concerned … I'm not going to be, like, Tom Hanks–level famous or anything! So, I think it'll be manageable."
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Shares a Useful Tool for Contestants

To say that Amy Schneider is on a hot streak would be a gross understatement. As her winning streak extended to 16 days, she earned the number four spot in terms of all-time winnings on the popular “Jeopardy!” game show. That’s over $600,000 buckaroos if you’re keeping track. If she had her own theme song we’re thinking it might be DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” You know the one: All I do is win, win, win no matter what / Got money on my mind, I can never get enough / And every time I step up in the building / Everybody hands go up / And they stay there…
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Rallying Behind Amy Schneider After She Opens Up About Getting Robbed

Jeopardy! fans are keeping champion Amy Schneider in their thoughts. On Monday night, minutes after the engineering manager from Ohio won her 23rd consecutive game, Amy opened up on Twitter about a terrible incident she recently went through. “Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” she wrote. “I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”
ABC News

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider says she's 'fine' after being robbed

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider said Monday that she was recently robbed. Schneider, who is making history as a transgender contestant on the quiz show, detailed her experience on Twitter, first telling her followers she was "fine." "I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone," she explained....
Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

