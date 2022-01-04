Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments after setting the Jeopardy! record for most consecutive wins by a woman

To say that Amy Schneider is on a hot streak would be a gross understatement. As her winning streak extended to 16 days, she earned the number four spot in terms of all-time winnings on the popular “Jeopardy!” game show. That’s over $600,000 buckaroos if you’re keeping track. If she had her own theme song we’re thinking it might be DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” You know the one: All I do is win, win, win no matter what / Got money on my mind, I can never get enough / And every time I step up in the building / Everybody hands go up / And they stay there…

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO