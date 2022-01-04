ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Literary Ladies Book Club meeting January 26

legalnews.com
 3 days ago

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies...

legalnews.com

Boston

Book Club: 2021 in review

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

10 noteworthy books for January

Although Valentine’s Day doesn’t arrive until February, it’s always a good time to gain a deeper understanding of love. January’s books touch on many sides of that emotion — loving through grieving, loving as a duty, loving as power and identity, and even unrequited love.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vanalstyneleader.com

Library announces Winding Road Book Club

The Van Alstyne Public Library has announced plans for the Winding Road Book Club. Residents are invited to bing their lunch and “get ready to gab.”. Meeting will be held in the back room of the library at noon on the third Monday of each month. Book to be discussed each month are as follows:
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It's The Perfect Read For The New Year

It’s a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We’ve relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon! Witherspoon’s latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pinellas-park.com

Adult Book Clubs

Group meets the second Wednesday of the month @ 6:30 p.m. Call 727-369-0667 for more information. January - The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate. April - The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore. May - The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner. June - The Guncle by...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
fargounderground.com

Not Another Teen Book Club at Moorhead Library

What better way to enjoy the cold than with an enemies-to-lovers Gothic romance full of secrets, monsters, and magic. Not Another Teen Book Club is reading Allison Saft’s Down Comes the Night follows Wren after her removal from the Queen’s Guard. Rather than wallow in dismay at her change in circumstance, she is called to use her healing powers on an enemy of her kingdom. All are welcome to dissect this medieval medical romance.
MOORHEAD, MN
bookriot.com

25 Best Book Club Books for 2022 Reading

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Alpena News

Alpena County Library hosting January Tween Book Club

ALPENA — The Alpena County Library will host a January In BeTween Book Club at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, via Zoom. The club will feature the award-winning book, “The War That Saved My Life,” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. Readers ages 9 to 12 are invited...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
abilenetx.gov

Virtual Brown Bag Book Club

If you’re looking to join a book club, but happen to be pressed for time, be a part of our monthly Brown Bag Book Club. We host sessions on the first Wednesdays of each month over the noon hour so you can enjoy lunch while engaging in a book discussion over Zoom. At this session we’ll be discussing Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library,” in what’s described by bestselling author Jodi Picoult as “a beautiful fable, an ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for the modern age-impossibly timely when we are all stuck in a world we wish could be different.” Registration is required to attend this book club so that you can receive the needed link to be able to meetup with the rest of the group on the online platform. Visit our online calendar at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal and register to attend this session.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KARE 11

#Sunrisers Book Club Review: 'Beautiful Country: A Memoir'

MINNEAPOLIS — "Beautiful Country: A Memoir" is now a New York Times best seller, notable book of 2021, and one of Barack Obama's favorite books of the year. Author Qian Julie Wang shares stories of her arrival from China into poverty in the richest country in the world as an undocumented child living in Brooklyn, New York in the mid-90s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
village-npb.org

Book Club: Greenlights

Join the North Palm Beach Library's book club as we discuss "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey. See link to sign up today!
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wnypapers.com

Singles Social Club to meet

Singles Social Club is having a meet & greet at Tim Hortons (by Ollies in Mill Plaza), 8500 Niagara Fall Blvd., Niagara Falls. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 and the second Friday of every month. Come out and join other singles for a cup of coffee, conversation, sharing and some laughter with friends.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Telegraph

Hunt for the book thief in literary whodunnit

It was a mystery that gripped the publishing world - who was the secret fraudster behind a scheme to steal unpublished manuscripts?. The scammer targeted hundreds of victims by assuming the identities of editors, agents and literary scouts, in a global fraud spanning five years. Now, the FBI has announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
burlesontx.com

Family Book Club Kits

Our hope is that these book club kits will help your family enjoy and experience these books in an entirely new and fun way. We want these books to come alive and be something that your entire family can enjoy and bond over together. Right now there are four kits: Mary Poppins, Esperanza Rising, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Secret Garden, and Clean Getaway. Each kit includes the book, a movie (if there is one), a discussion guide, craft ideas, and other fun extension activities. We hope you enjoy these book club kits!
BURLESON, TX
vermontjournal.com

Bellows Falls Emblem Club meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 held it’s December meeting and Christmas party at a members home on Atkinson St., Dec. 14, 2021. The meeting was very well attended including all club officers and several at-large members. Following the meeting, a delicious potluck dinner...
POLITICS
legalnews.com

Author of 'Anatomy' remained true to his legal way with words

Attorney John Voelker ultimately became famed author “Robert Traver.”. Whenever the topic of great courtroom dramas is discussed, the top 10 list invariably includes “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Witness for the Prosecution,” “The Verdict,” “A Few Good Men,” “A Time to Kill,” “Philadelphia,” “12 Angry Men,” and the irreverent “My Cousin Vinny.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mysoutex.com

Mathis Literary Club talks Christmas

The Mathis Literary Club held its monthly meeting on Dec. 8, at the home of Martha Fromme with 14 members present. Fromme’s home was beautifully decorated for the season with the help of co-hostess Ruth Gilleland’s daughter, Billie Johnson. Ruth was ill and her presence was missed by everyone.
MATHIS, TX

