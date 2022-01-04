ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The One Boot Trend That's Worth Investing In Season After Season

By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While we love discovering the biggest trends of the moment, shopping for the newest It boots every winter can be unsustainable (emotionally, fiscally, and environmentally). This is why it’s so important to invest in winter boots that last for multiple winters, help you lower your wardrobe’s carbon footprint, and hone in...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Call Paris Home, and This Is My 5-Piece 2022 Wardrobe

Aïda Sané is one of those Paris-based creatives who just gets it in the style department. She's perfectly mastered that je ne sais quoi with an IG feed that's filled with effortless ensembles that are impossibly chic. So when we have the opportunity to tap her for sartorial tips, we jump at the chance. On that note, as we enter the new year, we wanted to get a sense from Sané of the items she plans on wearing even more of in 2022 to complete her covetable wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Black Boots#Hiking Boots#Ankle Boots#Babaton
Sourcing Journal

22 Fashion Trends You Need to Know for 2022

Predicting the themes that will influence fashion in a time when new covid variants and related safety protocols put work, school, travel and fun in a constant state of flux may seem like a fruitless endeavor. Trends, however, continue to guide not only the way consumers shop but the things they shop for, too. What is certain is that celebrities and entertainment continue to be unstoppable forces of style inspiration, retailers are willing to try almost anything to reignite their businesses and social media is breeding trends—and killing them off—at lightning speed. Combined, it should make for an interesting and exciting year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2022? Execs From Saks, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s + More Talk Top Trends, Brands to Watch

With a new year comes fresh perspective in the men’s market. While there is much hope that the supply chain conundrum of last year is resolved in the first half of 2022, retailers are also faced with rising inflation and the challenges of captivating consumers amid a resurgence of COVID this winter. Overall, though, most storeowners are optimistic, and retailers are expecting to see a continuation of trends that blossomed during the last two years. Sneakers are continuing to dominate the footwear business, and tailored clothing is on the rise. Here, menswear executives open up about their top performing categories, what they want...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

I Rarely Buy Clothes Online, But These 29 Affordable Picks Look High Quality

My job as a fashion editor doesn't exactly aid in steering me away from spending absurd amounts of money on clothes. That said, I've had my (large) share of disappointments when shopping for new pieces, and they most always start with an online purchase. But let's be honest, you simply can't beat the convenience of shopping from your phone, so when I do venture out into the wild that is the Internet, I'm now scoping out pieces that look like the best of the best quality, without breaking the bank.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

These Curvy Outfit Ideas Are the Perfect Mix of Trendy Items and Basics

While the fashion industry still has a ways to go on and off the runway when it comes to size inclusivity, we have seen major steps in the right direction over the last couple of years. For instance, brands such as Mango and ASOS cater to curvier bodies on a larger scale and there are a growing number of incredible plus size brands that were built with inclusivity in mind from its inception, such as Good American and the small brand Karoline Vitto.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Prediction: These 15 Items Will Still Be "It" in 2022

I'll be the first to admit that sometimes fashion moves annoyingly fast. A trend or item that was everywhere one day can suddenly all but disappear when fashion people or celebrities move on to the next buzzy thing. It's especially annoying because a lot of It items are quite pricey. But that's not the case with everything.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

We Can't Believe Katie Holmes's Gorgeous Mango Coat Is on Sale for Under $200

Apparently, we're not the only ones scouring every last page of Mango's end-of-year sale. Katie Holmes, who is frequently spotted wearing covetable pieces from the Spanish fashion brand, appears to likewise be knee-deep in the sale. How do we know? The Dawson's Creek alum was just spotted in New York City wearing a stunning, knee-length coat that just so happens to be included in it. Even better, it's somehow still in stock in selected sizes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

These 20 Jumpsuits Deserve a Spot in Your Winter Wardrobe

At this point, it’s safe to say that jumpsuits have officially replaced the need for dresses in my closet. I actually look forward to the winter weather so I can pull all of my favorite ones out of storage. They’re great for when I’m running late or for when I can’t be bothered to put together a real outfit in the morning, so I have a select few that I keep in a constant rotation each season.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 2022 Trends I Will and Won't Try

There’s something about the start of a new year that prompts the desire to refresh that wardrobe. For Susie Wright, that starts with a closet clean-out to ultimately uncover new trends to mix into her rotation. Given that we turn to Wright on the regular for style advice given her fashion experience as a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger with So Susie, we wanted to inquire about the 2022 trends she’s eager to try. On the flip side, we also wanted to know about the pieces she’s not as into because they don’t quite work with her current style. Of course, remember that it’s all based on preference, and you should always wear what you personally love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This Is the Comfiest Skirt Trend I've Ever Encountered (& It's Winter-Friendly)

My only reservation when it comes to skirts is their comfort factor, period. A tomboy at heart, I highly value the ability to do anything in my clothes and am known to give up entire categories that don't allow me to do that. Cough, heels, cough. Recently, however, I encountered a skirt trend that provides all the comfort I desire without sacrificing style. This skirt trend may have even transformed my relationship with skirts overall—meet the maxi skirt. While the style has had its moments in grunge and hippy movements of yore, it was never quite as alluring to me as it is in 2021.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy