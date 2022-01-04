ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

This Is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcADTPq00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 132,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,605 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albuquerque has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Valencia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,577 infections in Valencia County, or 16,558 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Valencia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albuquerque area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 251 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Valencia County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Valencia County, NM 16,558 12,577 251 191
2 Sandoval County, NM 14,898 20,972 221 311
3 Bernalillo County, NM 14,384 97,478 194 1,316
4 Torrance County, NM 12,068 1,882 218 34

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

85K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy