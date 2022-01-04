ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Bowman dies: Martin co-creator and SNL Emmy winner was 64

 3 days ago
A former editor at The Harvard Lampoon, Bowman went from junior executive at PepsiCo to writer on Saturday Night Live, joining the show in 1988 and sharing an Emmy in 1989 for writing with big names including Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil...

