Jesse Palmer pokes fun at Chris Harrison in his debut as The Bachelor host

 3 days ago
"The Bachelor's name is Clayton Echard and he is one of the most sincere men that has ever been...

CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelor Contestants Know Colton Underwood Was Gay During Filming? Hannah Brown Speaks Out

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood has been back in the pop culture conversation lately, with his new docuseries Coming Out Colton having premiered on Netflix. Along with being called a liar by some fellow Bachelor Nation alumni, he and the women who dated him have also had to again face questions about whether they knew Underwood was gay when he was dating dozens of women simultaneously on The Bachelor. Hannah Brown, who competed on Underwood’s season before leading her own season of The Bachelorette, has shared her perspective on what went down.
Life and Style Weekly

Meet ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer’s Gorgeous Wife Emely Fardo: Her Job, When They Got Married

Sorry, ladies, he’s taken! Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is married to wife Emely Fardo, and they make a seriously gorgeous couple. The former football player, 42, and model, 35, who got engaged in July 2019, tied the knot on June 5, 2020, during a private ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut. However, they did not announce their big news until the following year.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor spoilers: See Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer on night one

There are a few things that are going to stand out about The Bachelor when it returns in one week’s time. Take, for example, the return of the iconic mansion! This is the first season in two years where the show is back in its traditional setting, but there are a few changes that you’ll notice.
ABC13 Houston

Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'

It's hard to believe, but "The Bachelor" has been around for almost 20 years. The new season begins Monday with a guy who is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. Viewers were introduced to Clayton Echard on "The Bachelorette," and he was clearly attracted to Michelle Young -- but she sent him home before meeting his family saying, "Something's missing for me."
tvinsider.com

The Bachelor

An eligible bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks in hopes of finding true love. Having been sent home by Michelle Young during the most recent Bachelorette season, former Seattle Seahawks player Clayton Echard returns to the mansion to kick off the series’ 20th year and 26th season. Season 5 Bachelor and fellow NFL veteran Jesse Palmer steps up as the new host, guiding Clayton through his introductions to 31 women who are just dying to get a rose.
Primetimer

The Bachelor premiere tried but failed to convincingly turn Clayton Echard into an "underdog"

"Only a reality franchise as far removed from real life as The Bachelor would brand Clayton Echard its unsung hero," says Savannah Walsh. "After two years and four seasons spent filming in various hotels under COVID protocol, The Bachelor has returned to its famed mansion and the formula it’s used for 26 seasons. Echard, a former athlete and contestant on Michelle Young’s recently-wrapped Bachelorette season, is joined by new host Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor and athlete himself. If you squint, you’d swear they were ousted emcee Chris Harrison and former football player lead Colton Underwood. Or Sean Lowe. As Monday night’s premiere unfolded, the show seemed designed to feel that way." Walsh adds that The Bachelor really attempted to give Echard the "underdog edit" after touting him as an "underdog" in its marketing. "Really, Echard doesn’t subvert any expectations as the Bachelor," says Walsh. "But that doesn’t mean the show won’t spend two hours trying to convince us otherwise. Echard is shown emphasizing how 'humbled' and 'in over my head' he is as he meets a parade of conventionally-attractive women between the ages of 24 and 33...The Bachelor has retreated back to its villa-esque mansion, and reverted back to a lead that matches its overly familiar exterior. But one gets the feeling the show will spend the entire season pretending that it hasn’t." ALSO: Echard believes he was picked because he's a "genuine guy who wanted to find his forever person more than anything else.”
Reality Tea

Clayton Echard Responds To Nick Viall’s Criticism Of Him Being Cast As The Bachelor

The Bachelor is back all and it’s as inbred as ever. New contestant Gabby Windey has already dated Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert, and now she can add Clayton Echard to the list. Like it or not, Clayton has the job this season and some people aren’t too thrilled about him leading the show. Former Bachelor and permanent thirst trap enthusiast, […] The post Clayton Echard Responds To Nick Viall’s Criticism Of Him Being Cast As The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.
Hypebae

Hilary Duff To Play Matchmaker as Guest Host on 'The Bachelor'

Hilary Duff has many talents, and helping others on their quest for love seems to be one of them. The How I Met Your Father star will be appearing on the second episode of Season 26 of The Bachelor to help leading man Clayton Echard during his first group date.
imdb.com

Hilary Duff Is Officially Hosting This Part of The Bachelor: See the First Look

Become a guest host on The Bachelor? Hilary Duff says, "Why not?" The How I Met Your Father actress will join leading man Clayton Echard as he looks for love on his very first group date of the season in next week's episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 10. As part of the group date activity, Hilary will enlist "the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party," according to the episode's synopsis. However, the party planning comes with its very own dramatic turn "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids," causing the others to have "strong feelings to share"...
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young and Her Winner: “We Were Able to Show a Black Love Story”

The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...
