Bismarck, ND

This Is the County in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcACLqj00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 34,945 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bismarck is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Morton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,467 infections in Morton County, or 27,721 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Morton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Bismarck area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 429 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Morton County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bismarck metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Morton County, ND 27,721 8,467 429 131
2 Burleigh County, ND 26,927 25,241 300 281
3 Sioux County, ND 22,230 981 408 18
4 Oliver County, ND 13,936 256 218 4

