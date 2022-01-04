This Is the County in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 34,945 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bismarck is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Morton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,467 infections in Morton County, or 27,721 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Morton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Bismarck area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 429 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Morton County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bismarck metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Morton County, ND
|27,721
|8,467
|429
|131
|2
|Burleigh County, ND
|26,927
|25,241
|300
|281
|3
|Sioux County, ND
|22,230
|981
|408
|18
|4
|Oliver County, ND
|13,936
|256
|218
|4
