Two ride up in stolen SUV, rob boy at gunpoint: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
3 days ago
At 9:50 p.m. Dec. 24, police were dispatched to an address on Beechwood Avenue where they met with a boy, 16, who said that, as he walked home from Pizzabogo, 13434 Cedar Road, a black SUV approached from Hampstead Road and Washington Boulevard. The SUV pulled up alongside where...
An officer stopped a suspect’s car Dec. 20 as it left Home Depot, where an employee reported a theft by a man and woman working together. Three people exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. They were ordered back and told they were under arrest. Found in the vehicle were five stolen drills valued at $995 from the Bainbridge Township store and seven items valued at $297 stolen from a Streetsboro Home Depot store along with fentanyl and needles. The driver, an Akron man, 42, at first gave a false name and then claimed his son was to blame for the thefts. He was charged with possessing drug abuse materials. His son, 20, of Barberton was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and having drug abuse materials. The third person, a Fredericksburg woman, 21, was cited for complicity in a theft. They will face Chardon Municipal Court.
On Dec. 29 at 2:16 a.m. a resident reported two women were attempting to enter the front door of his residence. As officers arrived in the area, a car was observed leaving the area. The car was stopped and the driver admitted to attempting to gain entry to the residence before realizing she was at the wrong house. Signs of alcohol intoxication were found and the driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver, a 32-year-old Cleveland woman, was arrested.
ORANGE, Ohio -- Patrolman Maicheal Ghobrial has received a letter of commendation from the Orange Village Police Department for his role in helping to apprehend a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking Friday (Dec. 31). Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy read portions...
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio -- A woman died after a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot Thursday morning, police said. The 24-year-old woman was shot shortly before 10 a.m. outside the restaurant on Detroit Road near Abbe Road, according to a news release from Sheffield Village police. The woman was...
Two teens were caught trespassing inside a building by interior security cameras 4:44 p.m. Jan. 1. They appeared to be drinking something. Officers arrived and found them inside with energy drinks. They were given a warning for trespassing and left the building. No vandalism damage was found. Found child, Solon...
A resident went to the police station at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 28 about fraudulent checks. The victim showed the officer two photos of checks that appeared to have been altered. He was advised to go to his bank to obtain investigation numbers and follow up with the companies to whom the checks were directed. He was then to return to the station.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 3:50 p.m. Dec. 31, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 14000 block of Cedar Road on a report of adults arguing and children screaming within the dwelling. After investigating, police arrested a woman, 27, for domestic violence against her mother, 52. The mother suffered minor injuries to her neck and was aided by a rescue squad.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man is wanted in a Bedford Heights shooting that left one woman dead and another hurt, police said. Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks is wanted in the deadly shooting that happened Wednesday at Bear Creek Apartments, just south of Columbus Road, according to Bedford Heights police. He is not in custody, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Chagrin Boulevard. At 12:10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Toyota car was passing by displaying a plate that had been stolen from a Chevrolet in the area of Ashby and Milverton roads. Officers stopped the car and arrested two 19-year-old men, one from Cleveland, and the other from Garfield Heights. Police also seized two guns, one secreted in a trash bag, and the other on the person of the Cleveland man.
Police checked on a man who was at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery at 2:29 a.m. Dec. 31. The man claimed to be an amateur archeologist and was doing some investigating. The officer advised him on the cemetery hours. Crossings blocked: city wide. Police received a call a 1:40 a.m. Dec....
On Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. an employee at a Westwood Town Center retail store reported that her purse was stolen from the back room, an area customers should not be. Within an hour, credit cards that were in that purse were being used at retail stores in Lakewood. Detectives are investigating.
On Jan. 3 at midnight an officer stopped a driver for multiple traffic violations. After speaking with the 51-year-old driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking and/or using drugs. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the Amherst resident was arrested. Drunken driving, East Oviatt Road. On Jan. 2 at...
Police saw an occupied car parked behind Olmsted Falls High School at 10:04 p.m. Jan. 2, which is during off hours. They approached the car and saw two adults under the age of 21 inside. They were talking to each other. While speaking with the occupants, an officer smelled an odor of marijuana.
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 73, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Dec. 31 after he backed his Jeep Compass sport-utility vehicle into two parked cars outside Giant Eagle, 50 W. Bridge St. When police arrived, they noticed that the man was unsteady on his feet. He told police...
A Jananna resident called police Jan. 4 and said that a new $1,800 Samsung cell phone that he did not order was shipped to his home Dec. 30. The phone came from T-Mobile. The man said he didn’t have an account with T-Mobile, yet the company sent him a bill for $55.
The interlocked problems of rising violent carjackings, youth violence, easy access to guns, and seemingly lax juvenile justice measures that quickly put violent teens back on the street have suddenly landed with extreme urgency on the desk of new Mayor Justin Bibb. The carjacking murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane...
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail. James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted Law Department reported last month the largest fines in the city’s recent history, totaling $400,000 regarding property violations for the 19-story Westbury Apartments, located at the corner of North Olmsted Boulevard and Brookpark Road. North Olmsted Assistant Law Director Bryan P. O’Malley...
