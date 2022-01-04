ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Two ride up in stolen SUV, rob boy at gunpoint: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 9:50 p.m. Dec. 24, police were dispatched to an address on Beechwood Avenue where they met with a boy, 16, who said that, as he walked home from Pizzabogo, 13434 Cedar Road, a black SUV approached from Hampstead Road and Washington Boulevard. The SUV pulled up alongside where...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Father blames son for car full of stolen goods: Bainbridge Township police blotter

An officer stopped a suspect’s car Dec. 20 as it left Home Depot, where an employee reported a theft by a man and woman working together. Three people exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. They were ordered back and told they were under arrest. Found in the vehicle were five stolen drills valued at $995 from the Bainbridge Township store and seven items valued at $297 stolen from a Streetsboro Home Depot store along with fentanyl and needles. The driver, an Akron man, 42, at first gave a false name and then claimed his son was to blame for the thefts. He was charged with possessing drug abuse materials. His son, 20, of Barberton was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and having drug abuse materials. The third person, a Fredericksburg woman, 21, was cited for complicity in a theft. They will face Chardon Municipal Court.
Cleveland.com

Drunk women attempt to enter wrong home: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Dec. 29 at 2:16 a.m. a resident reported two women were attempting to enter the front door of his residence. As officers arrived in the area, a car was observed leaving the area. The car was stopped and the driver admitted to attempting to gain entry to the residence before realizing she was at the wrong house. Signs of alcohol intoxication were found and the driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver, a 32-year-old Cleveland woman, was arrested.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Orange police officer honored for pursuit of murder suspect

ORANGE, Ohio -- Patrolman Maicheal Ghobrial has received a letter of commendation from the Orange Village Police Department for his role in helping to apprehend a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking Friday (Dec. 31). Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy read portions...
ORANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Woman arrested for assaulting her mother, while mother is arrested on separate felonious assault warrant: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 3:50 p.m. Dec. 31, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 14000 block of Cedar Road on a report of adults arguing and children screaming within the dwelling. After investigating, police arrested a woman, 27, for domestic violence against her mother, 52. The mother suffered minor injuries to her neck and was aided by a rescue squad.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wanted in Bedford Heights shooting that left one woman dead, another hurt, police say

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man is wanted in a Bedford Heights shooting that left one woman dead and another hurt, police said. Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks is wanted in the deadly shooting that happened Wednesday at Bear Creek Apartments, just south of Columbus Road, according to Bedford Heights police. He is not in custody, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Domestic Violence#Robbery#Canterbury
Cleveland.com

Stop for stolen license plate leads to arrest of two men in possession of guns: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Chagrin Boulevard. At 12:10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Toyota car was passing by displaying a plate that had been stolen from a Chevrolet in the area of Ashby and Milverton roads. Officers stopped the car and arrested two 19-year-old men, one from Cleveland, and the other from Garfield Heights. Police also seized two guns, one secreted in a trash bag, and the other on the person of the Cleveland man.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lots of drunks on the roads: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Jan. 3 at midnight an officer stopped a driver for multiple traffic violations. After speaking with the 51-year-old driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking and/or using drugs. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the Amherst resident was arrested. Drunken driving, East Oviatt Road. On Jan. 2 at...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Teen, parents returning to court in Michigan school shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail. James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy