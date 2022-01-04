Two ride up in stolen SUV, rob boy at gunpoint: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

An officer stopped a suspect’s car Dec. 20 as it left Home Depot, where an employee reported a theft by a man and woman working together. Three people exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. They were ordered back and told they were under arrest. Found in the vehicle were five stolen drills valued at $995 from the Bainbridge Township store and seven items valued at $297 stolen from a Streetsboro Home Depot store along with fentanyl and needles. The driver, an Akron man, 42, at first gave a false name and then claimed his son was to blame for the thefts. He was charged with possessing drug abuse materials. His son, 20, of Barberton was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and having drug abuse materials. The third person, a Fredericksburg woman, 21, was cited for complicity in a theft. They will face Chardon Municipal Court.

11 HOURS AGO