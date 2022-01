British comedian Morgan, most recently seen on Netflix's Death to 2021, is best known in Britain for spoofing historians and history documentaries as presenter Philomena Cunk with her Cunk on Britain series from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. Morgan is returning to the Cunk role for Cunk on Earth for BBC and Netflix. Brooker and his Black Mirror collaborator Annabel Jones are producing Cunk on Earth. "From virtually nothing to virtual reality, Cunk will comically tell the story of our greatest inventions such as the wheel, the Mona Lisa and nuclear power," according to Deadline. "Along the way, she will ask experts hard-hitting questions about humanity’s progress, as well as standing near impressive old ruins, or inside museums."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO